South Kerry principal criticises Tik Tok for inaction on harmful content

Mar 21, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry principal criticises Tik Tok for inaction on harmful content
The principal of a South Kerry school has criticised Tik Tok for its inaction in removing abusive or harmful content.

Dermot Healy of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine in Kenmare says he has had to contact the social media platform several times relating to footage of his students.

However, he has been unsuccessful every time and says that such content is only removed when those who've created the material have contacted TikTok themselves.

Dermot Healy is calling for the company to do more to remove harmful content.

He says there also needs to be an easier way to contact TikTok and request the removal of videos.

 

