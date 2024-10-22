A South Kerry community hospital has received a positive report from the health watchdog.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an announced inspection of Cahersiveen Community Hospital on July 3rd.

Inspectors found the centre to be fully compliant across 18 areas of the Health Act 2007; and substantially compliant in three categories (written policies and procedures; Fire precautions ; Individual assessment and care plan).

Advertisement

HIQA noted that residents were supported to enjoy a good quality of life, while staff were attentive and caring.