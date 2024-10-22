Advertisement
News

South Kerry community hospital receives positive report from health watchdog

Oct 22, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry community hospital receives positive report from health watchdog
Share this article

A South Kerry community hospital has received a positive report from the health watchdog.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an announced inspection of Cahersiveen Community Hospital on July 3rd.

Inspectors found the centre to be fully compliant across 18 areas of the Health Act 2007; and substantially compliant in three categories (written policies and procedures; Fire precautions ; Individual assessment and care plan).

Advertisement

HIQA noted that residents were supported to enjoy a good quality of life, while staff were attentive and caring.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Councillor calls for awareness campaign ahead of speed limit reductions
Advertisement
Patrols and checkpoints carried out in North Kerry to detect illegal hunting
21 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Burning of Ballybunion bottle bank condemned as wanton vandalism
Kerry the location for new online safety code's help centre
Public’s views to be sought on N22 Killarney to Farranfore route at open days
Kerry's Munster LGFA executive members resign
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus