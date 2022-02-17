Advertisement
South Kerry community gets post box back after 3 year campaign

Feb 17, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
A community in South Kerry has finally got its local post box reinstated after a three-year campaign.

The post box was located opposite the Scarriff Inn on the Ring of Kerry Road, halfway between Waterville and Caherdaniel.

Tony Donnelly says the post box was vital to the local community and tourists who travel the main Ring of Kerry Road.

Plans to re-instate the post box were halted due to the pandemic.

The post box has now been returned to its original location.

Mr Donnelly explains why it's so important.

