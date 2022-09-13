South Kerry community appeals for help after vandalism of early years playground

A community in South Kerry is appealing for the public’s help in finding those responsible for the vandalism of an early years playground.

A playground for children attending the IRD Waterville Early Years Centre pre-school was opened just two weeks ago.

Within a week of it opening, teachers and children went to the playground to find that it had been significantly damaged by vandals overnight.

Doors had been pulled off, plastic diggers and cars were stamped on, utensils were bent and broken, the lid was pulled off a metal storage box, and wooden log slices were broken in two.

The matter has been reported to gardaí, but Marian O’Neill, volunteer with IRD Waterville, said the children didn’t understand why someone would do this.

