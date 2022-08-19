South Kerry CAMHS compensation scheme a 'shambles' claims solicitor

A Killarney solicitor has described a State scheme to compensate young mental health patients as a shambles.

Pádraig O’Connell represents more than 40 young people who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services between 2016 and 2020.

A report into South Kerry CAMHS found that 46 children suffered significant harm and 240 were put at risk.

Advertisement

Mr O’Connell claims the State’s compensation scheme has been dressed up as mediation.

He believes the scheme favours the State over the children and their families.

PadraigOC