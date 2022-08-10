South Kerry beach clear for bathing

A South Kerry beach is now clear for bathing.
A prior-warning notice had been issued for high bacteria levels in Inny Strand, near Waterville, last week.
Kerry Council Council has confirmed Inny Strand is safe for beach go-ers.
Advertisement
A South Kerry beach is now clear for bathing.
A prior-warning notice had been issued for high bacteria levels in Inny Strand, near Waterville, last week.
Kerry Council Council has confirmed Inny Strand is safe for beach go-ers.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus