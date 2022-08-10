Advertisement
News

South Kerry beach clear for bathing

Aug 10, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry beach clear for bathing South Kerry beach clear for bathing
Share this article

A South Kerry beach is now clear for bathing.

A prior-warning notice had been issued for high bacteria levels in Inny Strand, near Waterville, last week.

Kerry Council Council has confirmed Inny Strand is safe for beach go-ers.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus