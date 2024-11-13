Solicitor questions state delay in case of North Kerry man accused of threatening gardaí with machete

The solicitor of a North Kerry man accused of producing a machete during a dispute with Gardaí, has questioned the length of time DPP directions are taking.

Brendan Ahern raised the issue at Tralee District Court, as his client has been in custody waiting almost four months for his case to progress.

33-year-old Killian Kirby of 61 Kilcaragh, Lixnaw was further remanded in custody in relation to an alleged incident in Rylane, Duagh in July.

Killian Kirby appeared before Judge David Waters via video-link from Cork Prison facing nine charges.

It’s alleged that on the evening of July 8th, he took, without consent of the owner, a Hitachi digger and caused extensive damage to a property, occupied by members of his family.

The 33-year-old also faces charges relating to criminal damage, burglary, and the possession of cocaine worth around €6,000, subject to analysis.

Mr Kirby is also accused of the production of a machete and iron bars in a threatening manner towards gardaí on two separate occasions as they tried to arrest him.

At Tralee District Court, Sergeant Chris Manton told the judge that DPP directions are not yet available.

Mr Kirby’s solicitor, Brendan Ahern questioned the state as to why the file is not available.

Mr Ahern told the court that the matter has been going on for almost four months and requested that it be dealt with as soon as possible.

In response, Judge Waters advised that if DPP directions are not available at the next sitting, he will hear an application from Mr Ahern the following week.

Sgt Manton responded advising that the file in the case is currently with the director of public prosecutions.

Judge Waters remanded Killian Kirby in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on November 20th, via-video link, for DPP directions.