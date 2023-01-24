Solicitor calls for 15-year review into North and South Kerry CAMHS

There needs to be a 15-year review into the treatment of young mental health patients in North and South Kerry.

That’s according to Keith Rolls, who is a partner with Coleman Legal South - the law firm which represents some of the families whose children were patients at CAMHS services in Kerry.

Mr Rolls claims that for a considerable period, clinicians had been prescribing particular medications to young people that were either inappropriate or excessive.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the HSE announced that an independent review would be carried out into mental health care that children and teenagers received in North Kerry.

The announcement was made hours after the publication of a national report into child and adolescent mental health services.

Last year, the Maskey report found that 46 children suffered serious harm and 240 were put at risk while attending South Kerry CAMHS over a five-year period.

Advertisement

Keith Rolls says a full review is needed.