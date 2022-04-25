Social housing in Kerry cannot be used to house Ukrainian refugees

Social housing in Kerry cannot currently be used to house Ukrainian refugees.

Several councillors sought clarity on the local authority’s role in housing refugees at this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council.

Councillors were also told at the meeting that there are now over 2,000 Ukrainian refugees in the county.

At the meeting, Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell said the local authority was able to source the 150 beds required of them so far for Ukrainian refugees.

She added Cumann Iosaef in Tralee is not currently in use, but she expects that the council will be mobilising the rest of their facilities in the near future, which also includes Ballymullen Barracks.

Ms Murrell said anyone who has short-term lets or holiday homes available should get in touch with Kerry County Council.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea said if social housing becomes available for refugees, there should be a conversation about doing so first.

Independent councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan asked if there will be any accommodation left in Kerry for people who present as homeless, as there was a housing emergency before the Ukrainian situation.

Cllr John Francis Flynn claimed landlords were ringing him to ask how much it would be worth to house Ukrainian refugees, and said the council’s first responsibility is to protect Irish people in Kerry.

Councillors also expressed concern about the viability of using hotel rooms and temporary accommodation for refugees past the short-term.

In response, CEO Moira Murrell said the council will do its best to provide supports to everyone coming in to Kerry.

She added there will be a report coming soon on a medium to long-term plan from a government taskforce.