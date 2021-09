The Social Democrats say it's "grossly inappropriate" the Attorney General is still being allowed to carry out private legal work.

Paul Gallagher, who is from Tralee, has been given Government permission to finish off cases he was a part of before being appointed AG.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he's absolutely confident Mr Gallagher will avoid any conflicts of interest.

But Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall believes serious questions need to be asked of the practice: