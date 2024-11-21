The snow has now stopped in most of the county except the very south.

Snow continues to fall, and has built up, on the N71 road between Kenmare and Glengarriff at the Tunnels.

Kerry County Council says the road has been treated and is passable with care.

A status yellow low temperature warning remains in place in Kerry until noon tomorrow.

Poor visibility at Kerry Airport in Farranfore caused this morning's flights from Dublin and Luton to circle the runway before descending but both landed safely.

Air passengers are being encouraged to check with their airline if they have any queries.

Meanwhile, heavy snow remains in place on the N71 and R568 at Molls Gap.

Kerry County Council is asking drivers to avoid this road if at all possible.

Traffic between Killarney and Kenmare is being asked to use the R569 via Kilgarvan and the N22, and traffic to Sneem to go via the N20.

Kerry County Council is also asking motorists to avoid the road between Camp and Annascaul by Glean na Gealt on the N86 (Tralee - Dingle road) until further notice.

Drivers are advised to travel via Castlemaine and Farranfore instead.

The main Killarney to Cork road at the county bounds is treated and passable with care.

Gardaí in Listowel are reminding drivers to travel with extra care.

Meanwhile, Dingle Civic Amenity Site has reopened after a power outage earlier today.

Several TFI Local Link Kerry routes have been affected by the inclement weather.

The 280 from 12pm from Killorglin to Glenbeigh, Cahersiveen and Waterville has been cancelled.

The 280 from 12pm from Killorglin to Glenbeigh, Cahersiveen and Waterville has been cancelled.

Some door to door bus services are also not running this morning.

These include the R7 Scartaglin to Castleisland, the R6A Knocknagoshel to Castleisland, and the R11A Lyreacrompane to Finuge and Listowel.

Also included are the R17 Ballymac to Kielduff and Tralee, the R26 Ballyduff to Causeway, Ardfert and Tralee, the R37 Ballinskelligs to Cahersiveen, Kells, Glenbeigh, Killorglin and Tralee; and the R60 Moyvane, Tarbert, Ballylongford, Asdee and Listowel.

Bus services to Ard Curam Day Care Centre will not operate this morning.