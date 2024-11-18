Small businesses encouraged to apply to DIBEST programme

Applications are open for a free programme for small tourism businesses operating in coastal areas.

The DIBEST webinar sessions will involve training and mentoring sessions, and will provide participants with a digital toolkit and networking opportunities within the tourism industry.

The programme will consist of fortnightly sessions starting in January 2025.

Advertisement

The DIBEST programme (Digital Innovation for Blue Enterprise & Social Tourism) provides training, mentoring and supports to micro-SMEs.

The project is a collaboration that helps small businesses in the Blue Economy (like fisheries or marine-related activities) and Social Tourism across four countries.

They do this by bringing together different kinds of partners: businesses, schools, and tourism organizations.