Skellig Six18 Distillery to pilot new EU label system

Oct 4, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Cahersiveen’s Skellig Six 18 Distillery is one of two Irish brands chosen for an EU pilot project on digital labelling.

U-LABEL is an initiative launched across the EU for the wine and spirits sectors, allowing consumers access information about products via QR code technology.

This includes lists of ingredients, nutrition information, responsible drinking guidelines, and information about sustainability.

Fifteen spirits and wine producers participated in the pilot phase, including Skellig Six18 Distillery of Cahersiveen and Lough Ree Distillery of Co Longford

The standardised U-LABEL system will be tested, before being rolled out further.

