Skellig Michael to reopen to visitors on Saturday

May 11, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Skellig Michael to reopen to visitors on Saturday
Skellig Michael is due to reopen to visitors on Saturday.

There'd been concerns the opened could be delayed due to an industrial dispute over the withdrawal of an offshore allowance for staff which was referred to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

However, the OPW says it and union partners have reached an agreement at WRC conciliation.

The OPW says the reopening of Sceilg Mhichíl is scheduled to go ahead on Saturday, but it’s still dependent on favourable weather, sea and island conditions.

 

