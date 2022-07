Skellig Michael is to reopen to the public today.

The UNESCO World Heritage site has been closed temporarily to visitors, following a rockfall on June 13th.

The closure was to allow the Office of Public Works, which is responsible for the ancient monastic site off the Iveragh Peninsula, to carry out a full examination and clears debris.

The island had been expected to open on Saturday, however it was further delayed due to poor weather conditions.