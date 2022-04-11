Skellig Michael to reopen for full tourist season

Skellig Michael is to return to a full tourist season for the first time in 3 years due to the pandemic.

The Office of Public Works has confirmed the season is to run for four and a half months, from May 14th to October 1st, weather permitting.

The OPW says that permits to land visitors at Skellig Michael have been issued to 15 boat operators.

Each boat is allowed to carry a maximum of 12 visitors per day, with a total of 180 permitted to land on the island each day.

The site was closed for the entirety of the 2020 season and was opened at a later date in July in 2021.