Advertisement
News

Skellig Michael to reopen for full tourist season

Apr 11, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Skellig Michael to reopen for full tourist season Skellig Michael to reopen for full tourist season
Share this article

Skellig Michael is to return to a full tourist season for the first time in 3 years due to the pandemic.

The Office of Public Works has confirmed the season is to run for four and a half months, from May 14th to October 1st, weather permitting.

The OPW says that permits to land visitors at Skellig Michael have been issued to 15 boat operators.

Advertisement

Each boat is allowed to carry a maximum of 12 visitors per day, with a total of 180 permitted to land on the island each day.

The site was closed for the entirety of the 2020 season and was opened at a later date in July in 2021.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus