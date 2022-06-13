Skellig Michael closed following rock fall

Skellig Michael (Sceilg Mhichíl) has been closed to visitors following a rockfall today.

The Office of Public Works, which is responsible for the ancient monastic site off the Iveragh Peninsula, says it will be closed to visitors until further notice.

The OPW says the rockfall resulted in no casualties; however, the island's been closed to allow for a full examination and for debris to be cleared.

It says the UNESCO World Heritage site will reopen to visitors once it's been deemed safe to do so.