Skellig Michael closed following rock fall

Jun 13, 2022 18:06 By radiokerrynews
Skellig Michael closed following rock fall
Skellig Michael (Sceilg Mhichíl) has been closed to visitors following a rockfall today.

The Office of Public Works, which is responsible for the ancient monastic site off the Iveragh Peninsula, says it will be closed to visitors until further notice.

The OPW says the rockfall resulted in no casualties; however, the island's been closed to allow for a full examination and for debris to be cleared.

It says the UNESCO World Heritage site  will reopen to visitors once it's been deemed safe to do so.

Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC/REPRO FREE;
