Advertisement
News

Sixty-nine apartments worth almost 11 million euro for sale in Tralee

Apr 15, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Sixty-nine apartments worth almost 11 million euro for sale in Tralee Sixty-nine apartments worth almost 11 million euro for sale in Tralee
Share this article

Sixty-nine apartments worth almost 11 million euro are up for sale as a single collective portfolio in Tralee.

The Parklands, located at Ivy Terrace, and Sean Mhuileann, located beside Casement train station, are on the market for a combined total of over 10.7 million euro.

Amy Ní Riada reports:

Advertisement

The proposed sale comprises 69 apartments to let which are currently leased to Tuath Housing Association and Co-operative Housing Ireland.

Forty apartments are located in Sean Mhuileann and 29 are in Parklands, both of which are in Tralee town centre.

REA Colliers auctioneers, who're handling the sale, say the gross rental income is more than 617 thousand euro per annum (€617,865) and the leases are for 20 years with 17 point 2 years remaining.

Advertisement

Daft.ie, which describes the dwellings as a single apartment collection, also says it's  an investment property.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus