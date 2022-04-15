Sixty-nine apartments worth almost 11 million euro for sale in Tralee

Sixty-nine apartments worth almost 11 million euro are up for sale as a single collective portfolio in Tralee.

The Parklands, located at Ivy Terrace, and Sean Mhuileann, located beside Casement train station, are on the market for a combined total of over 10.7 million euro.

Amy Ní Riada reports:

The proposed sale comprises 69 apartments to let which are currently leased to Tuath Housing Association and Co-operative Housing Ireland.

Forty apartments are located in Sean Mhuileann and 29 are in Parklands, both of which are in Tralee town centre.

REA Colliers auctioneers, who're handling the sale, say the gross rental income is more than 617 thousand euro per annum (€617,865) and the leases are for 20 years with 17 point 2 years remaining.

Daft.ie, which describes the dwellings as a single apartment collection, also says it's an investment property.