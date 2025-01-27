Six UK timber-cutting crews on way to Kerry to help with electricity outages

Six timber-cutting crews from the UK are en route to Kerry, to help restore electricity to the 1,800 customers still experiencing power outages.

That's according to the south west regional manager of ESB Networks, Jim Hernan, who also says these outages have been caused by 400 different faults.

He says Kerry suffered the brunt of last week's storm damage in the south west, which he estimates was twice as bad as any other storm we've seen in Ireland before.

Fallen trees are responsible for the majority of outages in Kerry, will entire trees blocking access to many faults.

Mr Hernan says crews have made huge progress, but this will slow as many of the faults now only affect a couple of customers each: