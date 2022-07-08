Advertisement
Six-day event in North Kerry to show opposition to proposed LNG terminal

Jul 8, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Six-day event in North Kerry to show opposition to proposed LNG terminal
Climate campaigners will be holding a six-day gathering in North Kerry next month.

 

Slí Eile is the main group behind what’s being called the first climate camp in Ireland since 2010, on farmland at Saleen Pier near Tarbert.

The umbrella group, Climate Camp Ireland, says the location was chosen to show opposition to the proposed construction of a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

 

The camp takes place from August 2nd to 7th, and organisers say all are welcome to join.

 

Séamus Diskin of Climate Camp Ireland explains what the camp will involve.

