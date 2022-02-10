SIPTU says all hospitality sector stakeholders need to sit down together to address staff shortages

All stakeholders in the hospitality sector need to sit down together to address the staff shortages in the sector.

That's according to SIPTU sectoral organiser Denis Hynes.

He was speaking following the publication of Fáilte Ireland's report which says there currently are 40,000 vacant positions in the hospitality sector.

It also says there'll be no full recovery in tourism until 2026.

SIPTU sectoral organiser Denis Hynes says there are a number of issues within the hospitality sector, including issues around pay, overtime and public holidays.

He says there needs to be a return to the situation that used to be in place up to 2011.

In 2011, the High Court handed down its landmark ruling on Joint Labour Committees regarding a constitutional challenge mounted by members of the Quick Service Food Alliance.

The challenge concerned the right of the Catering Joint Labour Committees (the "JLCs") and the Labour Court to set minimum rates of pay and employment conditions for workers in the catering industry.

The court held that the delegation of the power to make Employment Regulation Orders to the JLCs and the Labour Court was unconstitutional.

Denis Hynes says mechanisms, similar to what was in place up to 2011, need to be put in place to safeguard jobs: