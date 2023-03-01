SIPTU rep says ambulance response times in Kerry are alarming

New figures showing ambulance response times in Kerry are alarming.

That’s according to Ted Kenny of SIPTU, which represents ambulance staff.

Figures from the National Ambulance Service, provided to Sinn Féin's David Cullinane, show people in Kerry are waiting an extra 13 minutes on average for an ambulance, compared to 2019.

Nationally, the average response time for ambulances to reach life-threatening emergencies has increased by 50% in three years.

Ted Kenny says it’s clear that ambulance services are under resourced, adding 1,200 extra paramedics will be needed over the next three to five years.

However, Mr Kenny says turnaround times at University Hospital Kerry has helped improve ambulance response times in the county: