SIPTU meeting with Kostal following announcement of voluntary redundancies in Abbeyfeale

SIPTU is meeting with Kostal this week, after the company announced it’s seeking sixty voluntary redundancies at its plant in Abbeyfeale.

Kostal has operated in Ireland since 1981, and employs around 1,000 people between plants in Abbeyfeale and Mallow, manufacturing electronic parts.

Correspondence was issued from Kostal to staff at its West Limerick plant on Friday.

Advertisement

It outlined the voluntary redundancies will involve 30 operators and 30 non-operator roles, but it said the number of operators is subject to change depending on market demand.

Sector organiser with SIPTU Martin O'Rourke, says they’ll be trying to minimise job losses: