SIPTU workers at Kostal Ireland in Abbeyfeale and Mallow have voted for industrial action to protect their contract terms.

The union say 98 percent of workers balloted are in favour of industrial action, while 94 percent want a strike.

The company employs around 1,000 people in Ireland and manufactures electronic parts.

SIPTU committees will meet this week to outline a timeline for the industrial action.