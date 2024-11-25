Sinn Féin's Stephanie O'Shea calls for ban on inshore pair trawlers

Sinn Féin general election candidate Stephanie O'Shea has called for a ban on inshore pair trawlers that are over 18 metres in length.

She says the ban should apply to pair trawlers of this size inside the six nautical mile zone and baselines.

Ms O'Shea says the effects of large scale pair trawling have been devastating on the marine ecosystem and on local fishing communities.

Advertisement

She says 95% of the Irish fishing fleet comprises boats under 18 metres in length which take only 10% of the national catch.