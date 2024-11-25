Advertisement
News

Sinn Féin's Stephanie O'Shea calls for ban on inshore pair trawlers

Nov 25, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin's Stephanie O'Shea calls for ban on inshore pair trawlers
Share this article

Sinn Féin general election candidate Stephanie O'Shea has called for a ban on inshore pair trawlers that are over 18 metres in length.

She says the ban should apply to pair trawlers of this size inside the six nautical mile zone and baselines.

Ms O'Shea says the effects of large scale pair trawling have been devastating on the marine ecosystem and on local fishing communities.

Advertisement

She says 95% of the Irish fishing fleet comprises boats under 18 metres in length which take only 10% of the national catch.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Tralee
Advertisement
Clean-up continues in Listowel this lunchtime after devastating flood in wake of Storm Bert
Uisce Éireann says melting snow and incessant rainfall led major problems at Mid Kerry facility
Advertisement

Recommended

Great Day of Badminton in Killarney as Cups and Shields Decided
Bockos Diamond Crowned Irish Derby Champion at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Nov 25, 2024 16:53
Reigning world champion into second round of UK Championship
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus