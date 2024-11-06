Sinn Féin adds second candidate to general election ticket in Kerry

Sinn Féin has added a second candidate to their ticket to contest the general election in Kerry.

Stephanie O’Shea, from Cahersiveen, will contest the election for the party.

Stephanie O’Shea will contest the general election in Kerry for Sinn Féin alongside sitting TD Pa Daly.

Advertisement

Ms O’Shea previously contested the local elections in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area in June, receiving 431 first preference votes.

Sinn Féin has said that running two candidates in the county is a signal of its intent to provide people with a real alternative to 100 years of two-party rule in the country.

Stephanie O’Shea says it’s an honour to be selected and she wants to build on the work being done by Deputy Pa Daly.

Advertisement

Ms O’Shea says her party can deliver the type of change that this country so badly needs, adding as a mother of young children, she understands the challenges facing families across Kerry, particularly when it comes to affordable childcare, housing, and healthcare.