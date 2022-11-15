Sinn Féin TD says comprehensive report into the fire service is needed

The need for a comprehensive report into the fire service crisis, is a matter of life and death.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow, John Brady, who is a spokesperson for foreign affairs and defence.

Firefighters are marching on the Dáil today and balloting for industrial action.

Deputy Brady is bringing forward proposals, after a recent survey revealed that 60% of the retained fire service intend to leave in the near future.

He says action must be taken soon, to make the service fit for purpose

Deputy John Brady says there is a recruitment problem for the fire service in Kerry

A recent report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) found that 21% of incidents were attended by Kerry fire brigades in over 20 minutes, almost three times the national average.

The Sinn Féin TD says government needs undertake a comprehensive restructuring to tackle this