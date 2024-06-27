Advertisement
News

Sinn Féin TD describes West Kerry mans case as everything wrong with Irish nursing care

Jun 27, 2024 17:31 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin TD describes West Kerry mans case as everything wrong with Irish nursing care
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Sinn Féin TD has described the case of a man in West Kerry as everything that is wrong with long term nursing care in Ireland.

Pa Daly says the man has complex needs and required nursing home assistance; however, he claims he was refused acceptance by every private facility in the county.

The man was accepted into a nursing home in Cork, after spending 100 days in hospital.

Advertisement

Pa Daly added the man’s son, who visited him every day in hospital, now must drive almost two hours to visit his father.

The Sinn Féin TD claims that UHK advised of 70 extra beds in Kerry a number of years ago, but the numbers have decreased since, while private bed numbers have risen.

In response, Tánaiste, Mícheál Martin, said the government invested significantly in the district hospital network nationwide, adding the Minister will engage with the sector to explore broadening availability.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

GAA communities pay their respects as Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh makes his final journey home
Advertisement
Young people warned to be vigilant following reports of drink spiking in Kerry pubs
UHK confirms maternal death at hospital
Advertisement

Recommended

5 Munster Men to Start For Ireland U20s In World Cup Opener
Derry Are Dangerous According To Former Kerry All Star
Kerry Ladies U16s Take On Mayo In Semi Final Tonight
O'Leary Named Player Of The Month
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus