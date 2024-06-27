Sinn Féin TD describes West Kerry mans case as everything wrong with Irish nursing care

A Sinn Féin TD has described the case of a man in West Kerry as everything that is wrong with long term nursing care in Ireland.

Pa Daly says the man has complex needs and required nursing home assistance; however, he claims he was refused acceptance by every private facility in the county.

The man was accepted into a nursing home in Cork, after spending 100 days in hospital.

Pa Daly added the man’s son, who visited him every day in hospital, now must drive almost two hours to visit his father.

The Sinn Féin TD claims that UHK advised of 70 extra beds in Kerry a number of years ago, but the numbers have decreased since, while private bed numbers have risen.

In response, Tánaiste, Mícheál Martin, said the government invested significantly in the district hospital network nationwide, adding the Minister will engage with the sector to explore broadening availability.