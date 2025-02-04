Advertisement
Sinn Féin TD agrees with Ceann Comhairle's decision regarding speaking time for Regional Independent Group

Feb 4, 2025 13:13 By radiokerrynews
A Sinn Féin TD agrees with the Ceann Comhairle's decision that the Regional Independent Group can’t form a technical group for opposition speaking time in the Dáil.

Four TDs had wanted to sit in the opposition benches, despite helping form the Programme for Government.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy has denied that proposal, saying the group can't be viewed as members of the opposition.

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane agrees with her decision, saying it was an important ruling.

He says deputies Danny Healy-Rae and Michael Lowry are not opposition TDs:

