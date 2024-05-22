Advertisement
Sinn Féin says radical change is needed to address housing shortage in Kerry

May 22, 2024 13:37 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin says radical change is needed to address housing shortage in Kerry
A Housing Commission report has found Kerry, Wicklow and Dublin to be the counties with the greatest challenges in relation to affordable housing.

Deputy Eoin Ó'Brion, who is Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson has hit out at what he calls the governments “failed response” to the issue.

He believes radical change is needed to address to housing problem in the county.

When challenged on his party’s commitment to private developers, Deputy Ó’Broin says that Sinn Féin isn’t anti-developer.

Eoin O Brion believes small developers are needed to alleviate the pressure on the housing deficit in Kerry.

