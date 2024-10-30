Sinn Féin says its ambitious plan to reform healthcare will address issues raised by healthcare workers during a protest at University Hospital Kerry.

Last week’s protest outside the hospital by healthcare workers and members of the IMNO, Forsa and SIPTU unions focused on issues including staff shortages and unfilled vacancies.

Ahead of the general election, Sinn Féin has outlined an ambitious plan to transform the health service and delivery of healthcare in this country.

Among the measures proposed in the document, are free prescription medicines to all households, five-thousand more hospital beds and a new Emergency Department for the Midwest.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson, David Cullinane, says the plan will address recruitment issues partly by guaranteeing jobs for all trainee healthcare workers.