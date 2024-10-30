Advertisement
News

Sinn Féin says healthcare plan will address staffing issues raised at UHK protest

Oct 30, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin says healthcare plan will address staffing issues raised at UHK protest
Share this article

Sinn Féin says its ambitious plan to reform healthcare will address issues raised by healthcare workers during a protest at University Hospital Kerry.

Last week’s protest outside the hospital by healthcare workers and members of the IMNO, Forsa and SIPTU unions focused on issues including staff shortages and unfilled vacancies.

Ahead of the general election, Sinn Féin has outlined an ambitious plan to transform the health service and delivery of healthcare in this country.

Advertisement

Among the measures proposed in the document, are free prescription medicines to all households, five-thousand more hospital beds and a new Emergency Department for the Midwest.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson, David Cullinane, says the plan will address recruitment issues partly by guaranteeing jobs for all trainee healthcare workers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cork Airport announce new route to Turkey
Advertisement
Former manager of Killarney hotel appointed to Fáilte Ireland's National Tourism Development Authority
Teenager convicted of murdering man in Tralee graveyard has sentencing deferred
Advertisement

Recommended

Abbeydorney Seek Apology From LGFA And Camogie Associations
School bus escort says it's unfair she and her colleagues are not paid for school holidays
Oireachtas na Samhna gets underway in Killarney
Tralee gardaí Halloween initiative shortlisted for National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus