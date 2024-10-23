UHK protest raises potential impact of staff shortages on patient diagnosis

The potential impact of staff shortages on patient diagnosis and the stress caused by unfilled vacancies were among the concerns raised at a protest outside University Hospital Kerry.

Healthcare workers at UHK and members of the IMNO, Forsa and SIPTU unions took part in the protest this afternoon.

They stated it was unacceptable that the public don’t have appropriate staffing levels in UHK and called for vacancies to be filled.

These people protesting outside UHK told us their concerns: