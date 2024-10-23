Advertisement
News

UHK protest raises potential impact of staff shortages on patient diagnosis

Oct 23, 2024 17:31 By radiokerrynews
UHK protest raises potential impact of staff shortages on patient diagnosis
Share this article

The potential impact of staff shortages on patient diagnosis and the stress caused by unfilled vacancies were among the concerns raised at a protest outside University Hospital Kerry.

Healthcare workers at UHK and members of the IMNO, Forsa and SIPTU unions took part in the protest this afternoon.

They stated it was unacceptable that the public don’t have appropriate staffing levels in UHK and called for vacancies to be filled.

Advertisement

These people protesting outside UHK told us their concerns:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Taoiseach responds to calls to prioritise Killarney bypass project
Advertisement
Yellow weather warning for Kerry from 3pm Thursday
Councillors told that €2m plus Uisce Éireann investment in Castleisland to start shortly
Advertisement

Recommended

Homework Off Voucher -Lissivigeen NS 2024
Yellow weather warning for Kerry from 3pm Thursday
Taoiseach responds to calls to prioritise Killarney bypass project
Councillors told that €2m plus Uisce Éireann investment in Castleisland to start shortly
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus