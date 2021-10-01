Sinn Fein pledges new 60 bed-unit for UHK in its alternative budget

Sinn Féin’s Health Spokesperson says proposals to increase hospital beds across the country include University Hospital Kerry.

David Cullinane was speaking after his party published a €1.4 billion alternative health budget.

It promises the new national health service, 6,500 staff, and €120 million for implementing two pillars of Sláintecare - removing private healthcare from public hospitals and expanding free GP care.

Deputy Cullinane says the plan also proposes 828 new public hospital beds, including 600 for acute care, developed as 60-bed units in 10 hospitals across the country, including Kerry.

David Cullinane is backing a call from retired detective garda Eugene O'Sullivan for people with information on the Don Tidey kidnapping to contact gardaí.

Mr O'Sullivan, who’s from South Kerry, received a Scott medal last week for his role in helping save Mr Tidey, who was kidnapped in 1983 by an IRA gang.

Garda Gary Sheehan and Army Private Patrick Kelly were killed in the rescue operation, but no one's ever been convicted of their killings.

On Wednesday, speaking on Radio Kerry, Eugene O'Sullivan appealed to people with information to come forward; Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane supports that call.