Sinn Féin councillor calls for Taoiseach to apologise for Kerry atrocities during the Civil War

Jan 18, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrynews
Cllr for Kerry County Council Robert Beasley. (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
A Kerry County Councillor has called on the Taoiseach to apologise for atrocities that occurred in Kerry during the civil war.

Sinn Féin councillor for the Listowel Municipal District, Robert Beasley, says Leo Varadkar should issue an open apology for atrocities ahead of their 100th anniversary this year.

He says incidents carried out by the National Army of the Free State Government - at Ballyseedy, Countess Bridge and Bahaghs, Cahersiveen should be addressed.

Speaking at the full council meeting, Cllr Beasley said now is the time for a state apology and that it is very necessary ahead of the centenary anniversary of the events.

 

