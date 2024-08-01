Kerry County Council management says signs promoting Tralee's twinning with Beit Sahour in Palestine will soon be in place.

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly asked for an update at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

The twinning of Tralee with the Palestinian town of Beit Sahour near Bethlehem was first established in 2019, and signs trumpeting this are being financed by the Destination Towns fund.

Municipal District manager Niamh O’Sullivan told councillors the remaining Destination Towns signs will be rolled out over the next few months.

The National Tourism Development Authority, or Fáilte Ireland allocated 500,000 euro to Tralee as part of the ‘Destination Towns’ initiative in 2019.