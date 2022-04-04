Significant reduction in crime in Kerry during fourth quarter of 2021

The number of criminal offences committed in Kerry in the fourth quarter of last year has significantly reduced when compared to the year previous.

There's been a five-fold reduction in offences relating to the sale of drugs in the county.

According to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office, the Department of Justice recorded 22 possession of drugs for sale and supply offences in the fourth quarter of last year.

Meanwhile the number of thefts and handling of stolen property offences almost halved in a year while the number of public order and disorderly conduct offences remained relatively stable at 252 and 232 respectively.

131 instances of controlled drug offences were recorded while 132 incidences relating to fraud and deception occurred in the fourth quarter.

There were 23 rape and sexual assault offences, and six harassment offences, down by two-thirds.

The number of people charged with driving a vehicle while over the legal limit of alcohol was 47, down five, while 15 people drove while under the influence of drugs, up seven from a year earlier.

Commenting on the statistics, Minister Helen McEntee welcomed the decrease in crime rates but said we have to remember that these figures cover a period when there were public health restrictions in place and people were necessarily at home more.