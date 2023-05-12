Advertisement
Significant opportunity for agriculture and energy sectors to create thriving bio methane economy in Kerry

May 12, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Significant opportunity for agriculture and energy sectors to create thriving bio methane economy in Kerry
Gas Networks Ireland says there's a significant opportunity for the agriculture and energy sectors to join forces to create a thriving bio methane economy in Kerry.

Structurally identical to natural gas, biomethane is a carbon neutral renewable gas that can be made from farm and food waste through a process known as anaerobic digestion.

Padraig Fleming, the company's bio-methane programme manager says the development of anaerobic digestors in Kerry would provide a new revenue stream for farmers; significantly reduce emissions and could replace chemical fertiliser.

