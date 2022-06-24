Significant increase in assaults in Kerry since January

There's been a 169% increase in serious assaults in the county in the first five months of the year.

That’s according to figures presented by Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Eileen Foster at today's Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Crimes against the person rates rose across the board on last year. There were 78 assaults causing harm incidence, up from 29 last year.

196 minor assault incidences were recorded in the County, a 54% increase from 127 last year.

Criminal damage and public order offences also increased.

Non arson Criminal damage rose 44% (From 120 in 2021 to 173). While there was a 48% rise in Public order offences to 220, up from 149 last year.

Garda figures show there were 197 drunkenness offences, a 79% increase.