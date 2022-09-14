Advertisement
Shortlist announced for Best of Kerry Awards

Sep 14, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
The shortlist has been announced for the Best of Kerry Awards.

They’re being organised by Radio Kerry and supported by Lee Strand Milk.

Last month, a call was made for people to nominate their favourite business or place in Kerry.

Almost 40,000 nominations were made by 6,000 people across 17 categories.

Those nominations have now been shortlisted to a Top 5 in each category.

These are being put to a public vote, and people can choose their favourite up until September 25th at radiokerry.ie/bestofkerry

The winners will be announced at a ceremony for nominees on September 29th.

 

