Shannon LNG Ltd seeking planning permission in North Kerry

Jul 18, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Shannon LNG Limited has published its intention to seek planning permission for a grid connection and two gas insulated switchgear (GIS) substations in North Kerry.

The proposed development on the Shannon Estuary will comprise a two-storey EirGrid GIS substation measuring approximately 3,666sqm, enclosed with a 2.6m high security fence.

It will also feature a reactor compound enclosed with a 2.6m high security fencing in Ralappane and five kilometres of underground cables and lightning masts.

Submissions or observations can be made to An Bord Pleanála before 5.30pm on September 25th.

