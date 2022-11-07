Advertisement
News

Shannon Foynes Port company CEO says masterplan is opportunity for multiple Kerry ports

Nov 7, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Foynes Port company CEO says masterplan is opportunity for multiple Kerry ports Shannon Foynes Port company CEO says masterplan is opportunity for multiple Kerry ports
image via https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Fenit_Harbour_%26_Island.JPG
Share this article

The Shannon Estuary Vision 2041 masterplan process needs to start now.

That’s the view of Pat Keating, CEO of the Shannon Foynes Port company.

The masterplan, which was launched recently by Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, shows Shannon estuary is on course to become an international floating offshore wind energy hub.

Advertisement

Mr Keating says the masterplan will lead to significant economic impacts in the region, with the creation of thousands of jobs.

He says the project is a multi-site approach, with strategic development locations across Kerry, including opportunities at Fenit port.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus