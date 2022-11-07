Shannon Foynes Port company CEO says masterplan is opportunity for multiple Kerry ports

The Shannon Estuary Vision 2041 masterplan process needs to start now.

That’s the view of Pat Keating, CEO of the Shannon Foynes Port company.

The masterplan, which was launched recently by Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, shows Shannon estuary is on course to become an international floating offshore wind energy hub.

Mr Keating says the masterplan will lead to significant economic impacts in the region, with the creation of thousands of jobs.

He says the project is a multi-site approach, with strategic development locations across Kerry, including opportunities at Fenit port.