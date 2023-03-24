Advertisement
Shannon Ferries cancel sailings today due to weather

Mar 24, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Shannon Ferries Facebook
Shannon Ferries have had to cancel sailings today due to the weather.

The crossings between Tarbert and Killimer in Co Clare aren’t running from 11am to 4pm.

Shannon Ferries says it’s due to high winds and big tides.

Tarbert pier where Shannon Ferries departs from

 

