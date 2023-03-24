Shannon Ferries cancel sailings today due to weather

Shannon Ferries have had to cancel sailings today due to the weather.
The crossings between Tarbert and Killimer in Co Clare aren’t running from 11am to 4pm.
Shannon Ferries says it’s due to high winds and big tides.
