Shannon Estuary on course to become international floating offshore wind energy hub

The Shannon Estuary is on course to become an international floating offshore wind energy hub.

That’s according to Visions 2014, a masterplan by global experts Bechtel, which was launched by Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan this morning.

It also found the development of the Shannon Estuary would play a vital role in helping Ireland meet its net zero obligations by 2050.

Bechtel has delivered a port masterplan, which puts the Shannon Foynes Port on course to become international floating offshore wind energy hub.

It found the Shannon Estuary has capacity to become major European logistics and trade centre, as well as contributor to Irish economy.

The masterplan finds that the Shannon Estuary is best placed in Ireland and Europe to develop the Atlantic floating offshore wind industry.

This would also contribute significantly to Europe’s efforts, through its REPowerEU plan, to unwind its dependence on Russian fossil fuel imports and accelerate the expansion of renewables.

The report is structured around three main drivers for future growth and expansion and recommends the establishment of four core facilities on the Shannon Estuary to support the delivery of floating offshore wind at scale.

It also states the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbak could facilitate the development hydrogen electrolysers as well as for green hydrogen, green anomina, e-methanol and synthetic kersoene production and storage.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Eamon Ryan said the plan clearly demonstrates the continued commitment of Shannon Foynes Port Company as a driver of economic growth in the estuary, the region and nationally.