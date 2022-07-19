Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce to meet with Listowel MD councillors

Representatives of the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce are to meet with Listowel MD councillors.

That's according to chair of the task force Barry O'Sullivan.

He briefed members of Kerry County Council at the monthly meeting and heard about a number of issues of concern facing North Kerry.

The Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce is to recommend about five key projects to the Government that will create jobs and will be sustainable for the region.

Dr Brendan O’Donnell who is registrar and vice-president of research and academic affairs at the Munster Technological University, Kerry campus in Tralee is a member of the taskforce.

Following previous calls from councillors it was decided that CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell would alternate on the board with the CEOs of Limerick, Tipperary, Clare councils; Ms Murrell will sit on the taskforce next year.

The meeting was told the eleven member group will focus on four specific areas – offshore and onshore energy, transport and logistics and tourism.

Councillors, particularly those from North Kerry, highlighted the importance of job creation in the area as well as the need for the Shannon LNG project to go ahead.

Calls were made for the taskforce to meet with local councillors to see the issues on the ground.

Taskforce chair Barry O’Sullivan gave a commitment to meet Listowel MD members as soon as next week.

Mr O’Sullivan also stated he was conscious of what economic development means to such areas, adding he acknowledged the scope of the taskforce, the programme for Government along with the ongoing application for the LNG plant that was being considered by An Bord Pleanála.

He also stated he was aware of the economic benefits a project like Shannon LNG would bring to the area.