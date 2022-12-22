Shannon Airport to welcome 75,000 passengers over festive period

Shannon Airport expects to welcome 75,000 passengers through its doors between now and New Year’s.

The airport says this will be its busiest Christmas season in three years.

CEO of the Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine says it's wonderful to see passengers arriving home to loved ones or heading off this week, with some experiencing a family gathering for the first time in a few years.

Ms Considine says as they look towards the new year, they’re delighted to offer 32 destinations from Shannon Airport for 2023.