Shannon Airport digital campaign nominated for prestigious European award

Shannon Airport is in the running for a prestigious European award.

It’s been shortlisted under the Best Use of Search in Travel and Leisure category at the European Search Awards.

These awards reward and celebrate the best companies and people working in Pay Per Click, Search Engine Optimisation, and Content Marketing.

The airport campaign – The Sky Is The Limit, was managed by Havas, and targeted users across Google search engine, promoting the Shannon Airport experience, the airport’s close car parks and its executive lounges.

The winners will be announced in Lisbon on May 25th.