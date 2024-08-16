Advertisement
News

Shannon Airport congratulates Ryanair on over 20 million passengers through the airport

Aug 16, 2024 14:32 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport
Shannon Airport has congratulated Ryanair on carrying over 20 million passengers through the airport, since the airline began operating services from Shannon in 1987.

Ryanair has invested heavily in the region with three Shannon-based aircraft, which saw an investment of over €300 million, supporting over 1,250 local jobs.

The airline’s maintenance facility which opened in 2022, saw a further €10 million investment, as well as the creation of 200 high-skill local jobs.

When Ryanair first came to Shannon Airport, it operated a single route to London-Luton.

Today, Ryanair and Shannon Airport provide connectivity to 26 destinations across 10 countries in Europe.

