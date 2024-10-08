Shamrock Rovers says it’s awaiting news on the condition of Kerry soccer star Savannah McCarthy, who was injured in a road crash on Sunday.

27-year-old McCarthy was brought to University Hospital Limerick after she was involved in a two-vehicle collision between Tarbert and Glin on the N69 on Sunday evening.

Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 50s, were also taken to hospital, but it’s believed none of the injuries are life threatening.

Savannah McCarthy’s club, Shamrock Rovers, says it’s awaiting news on her condition, knows she’s receiving excellent medical support and the club hopes for the best in her recovery.

Savannah has represented the Republic of Ireland ten times, and has made ten appearances for Rovers in 2024, including at centre-back on Saturday evening in a draw with Wexford.