Several Kerry winners in Irish Restaurant Awards 2023

There were several Kerry winners announced in the Munster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2023.

The award recognises the good food that is offer in the cafes, hotels, pubs and restaurants in Ireland.

In the Local Food Hero category, the award went to Louise Brosnan from Mex Wex, Dingle.

The Tan Yard at Killarney Plaza Hotel won the Best Sustainable Practices.

The winner of Innovator of the Year was the Seed and Soul, Dingle.

In the Free From category, Thyme Out Café & Delicatessen, Dingle was the winner.

Solas Wine Bar, Dingle was awarded the Best Emerging Irish Cuisine.

Neil Hynes from Number 35, Kenmare was named The Best Restaurant Manager.

The Best Wine Experience was won by The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare.

Bean and Batch, Kenmare won the Best Café.

In the Best World Cuisine category, the award went to Lily House, Kenmare.

Lagom Restaurant Kenmare was awarded the Best Newcomer.

The winner of Pub of the Year was the Helen’s Bar, Kilmakilloge.

CAMOS, Cahersiveen was awarded the Best Casual Dining.

In the Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant category, The Peregrine Killarney Park Hotel was the winner.

Tankard, Tralee won the Best Customer Service.

The Best Gastro Pub won by O'Carroll's Cove, Caherdaniel.

Diarmuid Murphy from Hilliards Killarney was named Best Chef.

Kingdom 1795, Killorglin won the Best Restaurant.