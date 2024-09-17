Several Kerry sports clubs eligible to apply for government EV charge points funding

A number of Kerry Sports clubs are eligible to apply for government funding to install EV chargers.

It’s part of the Shared Island Sports Club EV scheme under the government’s Shared Island initiative and Zero Emissions Vehicle Ireland (ZEVI) infrastructure funding.

227 clubs nationally are eligible to apply for the €15 million funding, including four in Kerry and several along the county border.

Advertisement

An Ríocht Athletic Club in Castleisland; Spa GAA Club, Killarney; Ceann Sibéal – Dingle Golf Links; and Killarney Celtic Football Club are the Kerry clubs listed.

Meanwhile, Fr Casey’s GAA Club in Abbeyfeale; Ballydesmond GAA Club; and Glengarrif Golf Club have also been deemed eligible to progress to the scheme’s delivery phase.